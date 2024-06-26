Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BDGI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on July 15th

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE:BDGI traded down C$0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$41.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,148. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.61. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 12-month low of C$25.30 and a 12-month high of C$51.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.32.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$47.50 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$48.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$53.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Badger Infrastructure Solutions

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Robert Dawson bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.40 per share, with a total value of C$69,441.44. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Robert Dawson acquired 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,441.44. Also, Director Mary Jordan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$41.72 per share, with a total value of C$41,720.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,900 shares of company stock valued at $359,195. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.