Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $87.82

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $87.82 and last traded at $88.72, with a volume of 569296 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BIDU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Friday, May 17th. HSBC dropped their price target on Baidu from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.64.
Baidu Trading Up 0.1 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.
Baidu Company Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
