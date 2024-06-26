Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 228.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.38. The company had a trading volume of 30,919,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,893,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $40.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $307.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

