Bank of America Raises Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $131.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $129.00 to $131.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RGLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.25.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.08. 88,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $134.56. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.12.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

