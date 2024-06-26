Banyan Gold (CVE:BYN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Banyan Gold Corp. (CVE:BYN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 1085144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Banyan Gold Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.77 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Banyan Gold Company Profile

Banyan Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metals. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the AurMac project that consists of 506 quartz mineral claims covering an area of approximately 9,230 hectares located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory; Hyland gold project comprises of 927 quartz mineral claims covering an area of totaling 18,620 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territory; and Nitra gold project, which consists of 1,442 claims covering an area of approximately 296 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District, Yukon Territory.

