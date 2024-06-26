Barclays Lowers First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Price Target to $24.00

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s previous close.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of FHB opened at $20.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.40. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $17.18 and a 12-month high of $23.22.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 9.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 6.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 80,243 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 5.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

