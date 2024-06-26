Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $19.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.45.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Bausch + Lomb alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on BLCO

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLCO. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,994,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,612,000 after purchasing an additional 626,431 shares in the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 403,062 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,817,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,351,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 343,772 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $21.95.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch + Lomb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch + Lomb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.