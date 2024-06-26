Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives $19.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.45.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore dropped their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bausch + Lomb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.
Shares of NYSE BLCO opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bausch + Lomb has a 12-month low of $13.16 and a 12-month high of $21.95.
Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Bausch + Lomb had a positive return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.
