Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BCHEY opened at $21.40 on Friday. Beach Energy has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

