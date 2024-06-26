Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.
Beach Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BCHEY opened at $21.40 on Friday. Beach Energy has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53.
Beach Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Beach Energy
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Rivian Stock Rises on Volkswagen’s $5 Billion Investment
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Regis Corporation Stock Climbs 200%: Analyzing the Catalyst
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Carnival Cruise Stock Nears Analyst Forecasts on Strong Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.