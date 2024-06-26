Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Trading 0% Higher

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8 – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €45.46 ($48.88) and last traded at €45.04 ($48.43). 69,129 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 54,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.02 ($48.41).

Bechtle Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €45.81 and a 200 day moving average price of €46.73.

Bechtle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT, and training services for IT operation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.