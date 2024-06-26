BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells $445,068.62 in Stock

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) CEO John Oyler sold 2,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $445,068.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 10th, John Oyler sold 26,716 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.89, for a total value of $3,977,745.24.

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of BGNE traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.44. 233,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,814. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $156.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.28. BeiGene, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $126.97 and a twelve month high of $225.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.07) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.09 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.34) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BeiGene in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BeiGene by 166.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 123.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Guggenheim cut their target price on BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

