Beowulf Mining (LON:BEM) Shares Down 17.4%

Beowulf Mining plc (LON:BEM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 17.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 32 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.48). 117,905 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 535% from the average session volume of 18,573 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.58).

Beowulf Mining Trading Down 17.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3.02. The stock has a market cap of £737.20 million, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 0.66.

Beowulf Mining Company Profile

Beowulf Mining plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource assets in Sweden, Finland, and Kosovo. The company explores for iron ore, base precious metals, lead, zinc, gold, copper, silver, graphite, and other mineral properties. Its projects include the Kallak iron ore located in Norrbotten County, Northern Sweden; Atvidaberg exploration license that comprises 12,533 hectares, which cover an area of 225 square kilometers situated in the Bergslagen area, southern Sweden; and Pitkajarvi and Aitolampi graphite prospects covers an area of 407 hectares, which are located in Eastern Finland.

