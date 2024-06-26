Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,942,934 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 1,541,544 shares.The stock last traded at $10.90 and had previously closed at $10.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BTDR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BTDR

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $119.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.12 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bitdeer Technologies Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTDR. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,350,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 10.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 115,882 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 868,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,000 after buying an additional 565,362 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 533,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,265,000 after buying an additional 243,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.