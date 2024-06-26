BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $4.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.08.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackBerry
BlackBerry Price Performance
NYSE:BB opened at $2.25 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.37.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
