BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives $4.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,657,000 after buying an additional 13,925,510 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,775,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,316,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 132.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,069,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 59.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,695,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,164,000 after buying an additional 3,245,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BB opened at $2.25 on Friday. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

