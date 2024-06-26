BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01, RTT News reports. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

NYSE:BB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. 12,461,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,522,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.08.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

