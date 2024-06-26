BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.040–0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.0 million-$144.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.4 million. BlackBerry also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.070–0.030 EPS.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.08.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.47 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.
