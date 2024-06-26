BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.04

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.04 and last traded at C$3.06, with a volume of 1642659 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.14.

BlackBerry Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.08.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.10. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of C$232.61 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.0273766 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

