Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 129.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 132.6%.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BXMT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.11. 680,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,610. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 599.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone Mortgage Trust
- Stock Average Calculator
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.