Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 28th

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 6.4% per year over the last three years. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 129.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Blackstone Mortgage Trust to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 132.6%.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.11. 680,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,610. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $23.82. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 599.00 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $38,493.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,057 shares of company stock worth $191,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.