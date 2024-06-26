Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 81,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 53,199 shares.The stock last traded at $14.93 and had previously closed at $14.90.

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 6.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital Co. III had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.94 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. III will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s dividend payout ratio is 61.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at $2,676,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the first quarter worth $12,243,000. CNA Financial Corp acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $23,546,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital Co. III in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Trustees of Dartmouth College bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. III during the first quarter worth about $82,106,000.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

