BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:ZDV)

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (TSE:ZDV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

BMO Canadian Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of TSE ZDV traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 38,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,078. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$20.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$19.88. BMO Canadian Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of C$17.42 and a twelve month high of C$20.81.

