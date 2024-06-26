BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:ZWU)

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.18. The company had a trading volume of 155,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,776. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.21. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of C$9.27 and a 12-month high of C$10.96.

