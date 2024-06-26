BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (ZRE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on July 3rd

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Price Performance

ZRE stock traded down C$0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$19.26. 33,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,730. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.40. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$17.82 and a 1 year high of C$22.00.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.