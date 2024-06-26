BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:ZPS)

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF stock traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$12.08. 5,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,578. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$11.67 and a 1-year high of C$12.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.02.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.