BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) to Issue $0.13 Monthly Dividend

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ZPW traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$15.84. The stock had a trading volume of 214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.88. BMO US Put Write ETF has a twelve month low of C$14.80 and a twelve month high of C$16.30.

