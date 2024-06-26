BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)

Analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target indicates a potential downside of 4.27% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.40. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $47.13 and a one year high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 676,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,770,000 after purchasing an additional 73,669 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

