Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Sells C$687,377.58 in Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58.
TSE:BBD.B traded down C$0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$86.74. The company had a trading volume of 86,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,095. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$39.87 and a 1-year high of C$94.24. The firm has a market cap of C$7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.87.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.70.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
