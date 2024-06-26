Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Senior Officer Sells C$687,377.58 in Stock

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Eve Laurier sold 7,871 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.33, for a total value of C$687,377.58.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

TSE:BBD.B traded down C$0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$86.74. The company had a trading volume of 86,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,095. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$39.87 and a 1-year high of C$94.24. The firm has a market cap of C$7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$78.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.87.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$91.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$99.70.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.