Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Trading 5.8% Higher

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $14.22. 175,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 980,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BOWL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Bowlero from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bowlero in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bowlero currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.57.
Bowlero Trading Down 2.1 %
Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.11). Bowlero had a return on equity of 330.46% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $337.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.45 million. Research analysts predict that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.
Bowlero Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Bowlero’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 848,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,945,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 848,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,945,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $549,539.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 958,162 shares in the company, valued at $13,395,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowlero
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOWL. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Bowlero by 6.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,646,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,004,000 after buying an additional 205,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Bowlero by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 46,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Bowlero by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Bowlero by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Bowlero by 10.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,817,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,597,000 after purchasing an additional 275,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.
About Bowlero
Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.
