Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BHF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $42.78. 15,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,420. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $48.57. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Inserra purchased 2,500 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Brighthouse Financial news, Director Michael J. Inserra bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.20 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $237,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $298,608.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,101.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

