Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Price Target at GBX 1,714.29

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,714.29 ($21.75).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($21.57) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.03) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($21.88) to GBX 1,685 ($21.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($24.42) to GBX 2,065 ($26.20) in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 2,143.01 ($27.19) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,199.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,936.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280 ($16.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,425 ($30.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,159.70, a P/E/G ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

