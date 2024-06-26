Brokerages Set Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target at $78.00

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACLX shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Arcellx stock opened at $53.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.22 and a beta of 0.23. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $75.10.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 38.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. Arcellx’s revenue was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts expect that Arcellx will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rami Elghandour sold 23,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $1,548,839.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,646,183.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Olivia C. Ware sold 9,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $522,281.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rami Elghandour sold 23,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $1,548,839.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,646,183.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,777 shares of company stock worth $4,720,940 over the last 90 days. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Arcellx by 292.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 248,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,317,000 after buying an additional 185,493 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arcellx by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,344,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,514,000 after buying an additional 84,373 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcellx by 951.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

