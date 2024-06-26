Brokerages Set Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) PT at $201.14

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $201.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley cut Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Republic Services stock opened at $194.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $140.23 and a 1 year high of $196.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.43 and its 200-day moving average is $180.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.54%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,040.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth bought 540 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, with a total value of $100,040.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.