Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Target Price at $115.11

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.11.

RPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get RPM International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RPM

RPM International Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of RPM opened at $107.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.55 and its 200 day moving average is $111.10. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $82.28 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.29.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 273.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 274.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.