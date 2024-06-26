Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00), with a volume of 50152551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01).

Bushveld Minerals Stock Up 14.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.98. The firm has a market cap of £9.22 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.81.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile

Bushveld Minerals Limited operates as an integrated primary vanadium producer for the steel, energy, chemicals and aerospace industries in South Africa, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company is involved in mining and processing vanadium ores; and developing and promoting vanadium in the energy storage market through the advancement of vanadium-based energy storage systems, primarily vanadium redox flow batteries.

