Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Raises Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.56 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Cadiz’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
Cadiz Stock Performance
Shares of Cadiz stock remained flat at $15.34 on Wednesday. 642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,857. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. Cadiz has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $17.39.
About Cadiz
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cadiz
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- FedEx Stock Can Deliver a Fresh All-Time High This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cadiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.