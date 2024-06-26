Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Raised to $60.50

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $59.00 to $60.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.70.

Cameco Stock Up 1.1 %

CCJ traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,029,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,516,901. Cameco has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.67 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cameco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cameco by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

