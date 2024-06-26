Canaccord Genuity Group Initiates Coverage on Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.39% from the company’s current price.
Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Down 1.5 %
Bridger Aerospace Group stock opened at $3.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of -0.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.16. Bridger Aerospace Group has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $9.19.
Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Bridger Aerospace Group
Bridger Aerospace Group Company Profile
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.
