Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 on July 29th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.1 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$66.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$47.44 and a 52-week high of C$69.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported C$1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.66 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.11 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.7699387 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$73.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$69.21.

Insider Activity

In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total value of C$1,372,672.55. In other Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce news, Senior Officer John Hountalas sold 20,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.97, for a total transaction of C$1,372,672.55. Also, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.50, for a total transaction of C$1,605,285.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

