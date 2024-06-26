Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$144.63.
Several brokerages have recently commented on CTC.A. National Bankshares upped their price target on Canadian Tire from C$144.00 to C$149.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$153.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th.
Canadian Tire Stock Down 1.9 %
Canadian Tire Company Profile
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.
