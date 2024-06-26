Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.93.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CARA opened at $0.33 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 723.49% and a negative return on equity of 174.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 22,329 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

