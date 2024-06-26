Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC decreased its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Carlisle Companies makes up 1.0% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $8,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $413.54. The stock had a trading volume of 169,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,262. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $235.79 and a one year high of $430.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.04.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

