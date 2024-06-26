Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Carlyle Secured Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 85.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.

Get Carlyle Secured Lending alerts:

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 66,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,948. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $44.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlyle Secured Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.