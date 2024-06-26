CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post Q2 2026 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for CarMax in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KMX. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CarMax from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on CarMax from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $71.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.95. CarMax has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share.

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.53, for a total value of $1,067,702.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,977 shares in the company, valued at $485,110.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in CarMax by 942.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 125,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after purchasing an additional 113,721 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in CarMax by 11.6% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 41,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $1,406,000.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

