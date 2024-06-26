Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s previous close.

CCL has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 30,834,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,209,684. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.10. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $349,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5,317.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 110,187 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 72.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after buying an additional 103,501 shares during the period. Tactive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at $31,917,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.