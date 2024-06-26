Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Trading 4% Higher

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.72 and last traded at $16.72. 2,320,351 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 1,988,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 4.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUK. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 595.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 23.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

