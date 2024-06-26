Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) is Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s 7th Largest Position

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Casey’s General Stores makes up 3.8% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. owned approximately 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.11.

Shares of CASY traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.69. 311,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,976. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.21 and a 1-year high of $389.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $336.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.65.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.81%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

