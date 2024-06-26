Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Security National Bank

Security National Bank increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1,310.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CASY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,799,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,081,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 561.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 273,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after buying an additional 231,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,458,000 after purchasing an additional 113,437 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,044.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 117,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,412,000 after purchasing an additional 107,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores Price Performance

NASDAQ CASY traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $380.48. 159,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,826. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.21 and a 12 month high of $389.43.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CASY shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Northcoast Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.11.

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

