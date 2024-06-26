CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Position Trimmed by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lowered its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in CDW were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,638,000 after purchasing an additional 781,421 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after buying an additional 64,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of CDW by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CDW by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 822,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.49. 389,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $170.96 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.73. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.06.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. Equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

