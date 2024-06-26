Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) to Issue Variable Dividend of $1.53 on July 1st

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.53 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Cedar Fair has increased its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years. Cedar Fair has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cedar Fair to earn $4.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Trading Up 0.4 %

FUN stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,360. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $52.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUN. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Read Our Latest Report on FUN

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.