CEEK VR Reaches Market Cap of $31.00 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 26th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market capitalization of $31.00 million and approximately $807,426.63 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00012603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009996 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,762.46 or 0.99991541 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001195 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00012584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005700 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.58 or 0.00079950 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03842692 USD and is down -2.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $1,977,799.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.