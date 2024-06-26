Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Down 3.2%

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.84 and last traded at $54.11. Approximately 368,893 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,278,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.91.

CLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celestica from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Celestica Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.40.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Celestica by 78.6% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Celestica by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

