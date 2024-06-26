Cementos Argos S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0899 per share on Thursday, July 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th.
Cementos Argos Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CMTOY remained flat at $9.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. Cementos Argos has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43.
Cementos Argos Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cementos Argos
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Stock Impact: McDonald’s Price War with Starbucks, Wendy’s
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- General Mills Q4 Sales Miss Expectations, Triggering Stock Drop
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Enovix Stock Rises 35% in Short-Squeeze: This Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Argos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Argos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.